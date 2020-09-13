Bipartisan effort underway to get feds to pay more for public lands in Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Public lands issues usually divide Republicans and Democrats, but one issue is bringing them together on Utah’s Capitol Hill.

That issue is Payment in Lieu of Taxes or PILT. That’s the money the state gets from the federal government for the 66% of land it controls in Utah.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say the state is getting ripped off. Representatives Keven Stratton, (R) Orem, and Brian King, (D) Salt Lake City join us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss efforts to get the feds to pay more in PILT funds to the state.