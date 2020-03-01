Bingham wins second straight 6A girls basketball title

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It’s back-to-back titles for the Bingham High girls basketball team.

The Lichtie sisters, Jaycee and Sierra, combined for 33 points as the Miners pulled away from Fremont, 59-51.

Sierra Lichtie poured in 18 points, while her older sister Jaycee had 15, while Samantha Holden added 16 points for the Miners.

So is the second title ever sweeter?

“Yes, it’s way better,” Jaycee said. “This team just battled for it, and that’s why we got it. We love each other. It’s way sweeter. It’s fun to be with my best friends and to know that we did that together.”

“It’s the best feeling in the world, literally,” said Sierra, who scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half. “There’s nothing like it. Two years in a row! Whoo!”

Timea Gardiner led Fremont with 19 points, while Emma Calvert had 17. But Fremont pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Silverwolves 22-13.

This is Fremont’s first loss to a Utah team this season, and its first loss overall since mid-December.