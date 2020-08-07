Big Sky Conference will reportedly postpone fall football season

Weber State and Southern Utah will not play football this fall

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It looks like there will be no football at Weber State or Southern Utah this fall. But there could be football next spring.

According to multiple reports, the Big Sky Conference will make an official announcement on Friday that it will be cancelling the 2020 fall football season due to fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

However, other reports say there is a chance the Big Sky will allow teams to play an 8-game season in the spring.

BIG SKY (MORE): Recommendation by ADs today to Presidents was 8-game conf schedule in spring … with schools' choice to play 3 non-conference games in fall if school can/chooses, 2nd source confirms.



Presidents make final call later. Not "OUT" just yet … more later … — Brian McLaughlin (@BrianMacWriter) August 6, 2020

Weber State finished 11-4 last season, winning its third straight conference title, and was picked to win the Big Sky Conference in 2020.

Southern Utah finished the 2019 season with a record of 3-9.

The Big Sky Conference is considered to be the top league in the FCS.

The Mountain West Conference decided to play a 10-game season, with eight conference games. The Pac-12 Conference will play a 10-game conference-only season beginning September 26th.