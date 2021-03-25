Big shots: Utah Governor and First Lady receive first does of Covid-19 vaccine

SPANISH FORK (ABC4 News) – The state of Utah’s 1,232,992nd and 1,232,993rd Covid-19 immunizations were notable ones.



Governor Spencer Cox and First Lady Abby Cox received their first shots of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday morning at a mass vaccination center in a former Shopko in Spanish Fork and it was a landmark moment in the state’s fight against Covid.



Of course, the Governor and First Lady have had the opportunity to get vaccinated since December but Gov. Cox says they wanted to wait their turn.



“We wanted to do it the right way,” Gov. Cox said. “We wanted to make sure we weren’t getting ahead in the line of anybody else because in Utah we made the determination, it was the right one, to take care of our most vulnerable first.”



Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson said that strategy is working.



“Those who are 65 years or older, 80 percent of them have received at least one dose,” Lt. Governor Henderson said. “And 57 percent have been fully vaccinated.”



On Wednesday, Governor Cox signed the so-called “Endgame Bill” which will end the statewide mask mandate on April 10th. Some states like Texas and some European countries have seen surges in case numbers after relaxing their restrictions.

“Europe has tended to be the leading indicator of the United States when it comes to surges and they’ve seen plateaus in many countries and they’ve seen increased cases with some of the variants,” Gov. Cox said. “But there is something very different this time and that is our rate of vaccination is so much higher than theirs and even if we do see an increase in cases, the fact that we have vaccinated so many of our at-risk population, makes us even less vulnerable to the outcomes.”



The Governor emphasized that deaths and hospitalizations are more important than case numbers, claiming that we are constantly surrounded by various Coronaviruses, including those that cause the common cold.



“We’re used to Coronaviruses. That’s not a problem,” Gov. Cox said. “The problem is if it puts you in the hospital and kills you and does that at an excessive rate. That’s the problem we’re dealing with so driving those numbers down is really what we’ve been focused on.”



Governor Cox also announced a Federal Emergency Management Agency program to pay for the funerals of Covid-19 victims.



To learn more about the FEMA Covid-19 Funeral Assistance program, go to: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance