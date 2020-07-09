Big O Tires reopens after fireworks cause fire at Salt Lake City store

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City Big O Tires store has reopened after a fire last Friday night at their downtown location forced them to close.

The fire, caused by fireworks, melted the roof, shut off their internet, and severed phone connections to the store located at 178 E. South Temple. After repairs, the store was able to reopen on Tuesday.

Big O Tires Fire

“Fortunately, no one was injured, only minimal damage was done, and we have reopened to serve customers,” said Bert Watcher, owner and manager. “Customers are feeling the need for a great deal of car care in July’s heat, and we’re grateful we can provide total car service for each guest.”

Big O is offering customers a ‘Buy 3 get 1 free’ option on select tires until July 12 and then from July 13 to Aug. 2, you can get $150 off select tires.

“We’ve found that in this pandemic, people just need a little extra help to get them through, so we’re doing what we can to keep more money in their pockets while getting their car in top shape for any road travel,” said Watcher.

Representatives for Big O say AAA forecasts Americans will take 700 million trips as the states continue to re-open.

“Even with the fire setback, we know that together, we can all make it through this,” he said.

Established in 1962, Big O Tires grew to nearly 400 independently owned and operated locations in 19 states. As Big O Tires said they remain rooted in their humble beginnings as a proud collective of independent dealers committed to putting its customers first.