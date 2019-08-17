Newsfore Opt-In Form

Big Cottonwood Canyon Crash: 1 dead, several critically injured

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Unified Police Saturday are investigating what led to a deadly crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon that left one person dead and five others critically injured.

The fatal accident happened just before 3 a.m. Unified Police say a car traveling with four people down the canyon slammed into the back of a pickup truck that had two people sleeping in the bed of the truck.

Police say the victims all appeared to be young adult and teens.

