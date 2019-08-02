Newsfore Opt-In Form

Biden to make campaign stop in Utah in September

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he’ll make a campaign stop in Utah at the end of September.

The Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign said Friday in a news release that Biden will be in the ski resort town of Park City, Utah, on Sept. 28. Details about the event weren’t made public.

Biden is set to make 15 campaign stops in September, starting in Iowa and finishing in Nevada, Utah and Colorado.

The campaign says Biden is trying to visit all the states holding primaries on Super Tuesday in March. Utah is among them after lawmakers moved the state’s primary up several months earlier.

Biden is considered a front-runner in a packed field of Democratic candidates.

Utah leans heavy Republican and hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 Utah team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 Utah News at 4 Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time.. Read More...

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS