Bicyclist in critical condition after man seen driving UTV ‘aggressively’ crashes into him coming around a curve

ALPINE LOOP, Utah(ABC4 News) – A bicyclist traveling in a group was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a man seen driving erratically up Alpine Loop crashes into him.

According to a press release issued by the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at about 9:15 a.m.

Troopers said the driver of a side-by-side UTV was traveling up Alpine Loop near the Cascade Springs turnoff. Troopers said the roadway is only approximately 16 feet from shoulder to shoulder and is not marked with a center divider line.

The posted speed limit is 20 mph.

Witnesses told troopers the UTV’s driver was driving aggressively, cutting corners and accelerating rapidly as he rounded the curves. As the UTV’s driver came around a curve, he came upon a group of cyclists traveling downhill in the same area.

Troopers said the first cyclist was able to avoid a collision but the second cyclist in the group struck the side of the UTV in the left mirror and driver side door.

The man was wearing a helmet, but suffered significant head, neck, and back injuries. He was transported by medical helicopter in critical condition.

Preliminary evidence indicates the UTV driver was not operating on the right side of the roadway as it traveled through the curve.