BIA, FBI Salt Lake City need help locating 8-year-old last seen in 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation need help in finding an 8-year-old girl last seen in 2019.

Mildred Crow

The search for Mildred Alexis Old Crow, age 8, of the Crow Indian Reservation, began on November 19, 2020, when the girl’s non-custodial relatives notified Law Enforcement they had not seen her since July of 2018.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Mildred was last seen in March of 2019 on the Crow Indian Reservation, in the care of her Crow Tribal Court-appointed guardian.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) was issued by the Montana Department of Justice for the child on November 25, 2020.

Mildred has brown hair, brown eyes and is small in stature for her age.

Anyone with information is asked to call BIA Law Enforcement at Crow Agency at (406) 638-2631 or the FBI at (801) 579-1400.