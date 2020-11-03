Ben Lomond High to go online learning amid high COVID-19 cases

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ben Lomond High School has made a decision to shift to a temporary on-line learning module starting Tuesday.

In a post on the school’s Facebook, the administration announced they had been consulting with the Weber-Morgan Health Department in reaching this decision.

“Ben Lomond High School will start a 2 week at home learning tomorrow, Tuesday November 3rd,” stated the post. “Beginning Wednesday, November 4, all instruction will be moved to online for two weeks. Students will resume in person instruction on Tuesday, November 17th.”

The school administration asked for everyone to look for further information via phone, email, letter, and social media.