SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! It’s a cold start to the day with Freeze warnings in effect for several counties in Utah, and the chill holds on through tonight.

Bottom Line? Cool and wet weather lingers today in Northern Utah, drier to close the work week.

While daytime highs will run below average throughout the state today, we will see highs reach the low 50s along the Wasatch Front, with 40s expected for the Wasatch Back and 50s and 60s for the rest of the state. St. George will struggle to hit 70 degrees today, and they will stay dry and breezy. Despite the warm-up through the day, freeze warnings remain in effect through Friday morning.

With clear skies heading into tomorrow morning, even colder temperatures are expected overnight. Lows will once again drop into the 30s and 40s for most areas, with some even nearing or falling below freezing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Along the Wasatch Front, expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s, while the Wasatch Back will see lows hovering around the freezing mark. Freeze warnings remain in effect and have been issued for various areas, including Tooele County, the Rush Valley, outlying parts of southern Utah County, the western Uinta Basin, Millard and Juab Counties, the Sanpete and Sevier Valleys, Castle Country, southwest Utah, and the Capitol Reef National Park area. Overnight temperatures in these locations could plummet as low as 28 degrees Fahrenheit, posing a threat to sensitive vegetation and exposed pipes.

A winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Mountains and the western Uintas holds on for a few more hours and is set to expire at noon today. Wrap-around showers are expected to linger on Thursday in the northern valleys with isolated showers potential with the best chance of rain before noon. As the storm lifts northeast, high pressure will then return marking the end of the work week with gradually moderating temperatures. Friday’s highs will be 5-7 degrees below normal, a significant improvement from the 5-15-degree drop seen on yesterday and today.

We start to dry out as we close out the work week, and temperatures are set to return to near-seasonal norms over the weekend. The good news is that high pressure is expected to dominate, paving the way for mostly dry skies. This will create ideal conditions for the annular solar eclipse, often referred to as the “Ring of Fire” eclipse. During this event, the moon will partially obscure the sun, offering an exciting celestial view.

As the eclipse passes over Utah on Saturday morning, northern Utah will enjoy temperatures in the upper 60s, while southern Utah will experience highs in the upper 70s. Current forecasts suggest mostly clear skies with only high clouds moving through, should be good weather for viewing the eclipse at this point. Dry and warm weather will return for the next work week as well with slightly above normal temperatures returning to northern Utah.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!