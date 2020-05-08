Follow Along: Behind the scenes look at Utah’s PPE storage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Have you ever wondered how the state of Utah keeps healthcare systems supplied with Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, during the pandemic?

Since March about 4 million pieces of PPE have been distributed throughout Utah and all been stores out of the publics eye at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

The Salt Palace has served as the bustling central hub for all personal protective equipment received by the State of Utah and sent to hospitals, local health departments, and emergency managers.

Utah contracted with Salt Lake County to use the Salt Palace as the RSS, or receiving, staging, and shipping center.

Friday, the Utah Department of Public Safety invited Utahns to go on behind the scenes with unsung heroes of the COVID response.

See the tour below:

