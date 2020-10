Beehive Blitz – Week 8

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) - While the December 31 deadline that would end pandemic unemployment is still a few months away, the Department of Workforce Services is encouraging the unemployed to find a job before their benefits run out.

"Right now, as we go back to the start of the pandemic, we're at that 26th, 27th, 28th week," says Nate McDonald, Assistant Deputy Director of the Dept. of Workforce Services. "So, most people who applied for unemployment insurance the end of March, April, and even in May they're now hitting that maximum period of time."