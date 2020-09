Beehive Blitz – Week 4

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) --- It’s the work that local law enforcement agencies believe is one of the most important things they can do: protecting children, the most vulnerable, in their communities. Authorities in southwestern Utah have arrested a dozen suspects on suspicion of child trafficking and sexual exploitation charges as a result of an aggressive sting operation set in motion at the beginning of the week.

The investigation began late Monday night when police were alerted by multiple individuals to the Craiglist ad, which implied those interested in spending time with children should respond via email. While Chief Blair Barfuss and Sgt. Ron Bridge with Dixie State University police lead the investigation, agents with the St. George Police Department and the FBI and Homeland Security also assisted.