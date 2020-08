Beehive Blitz – Week 2

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) - Students at West Lake Stem Jr. High will be heading to a temporary campus in Taylorsville come Monday.

Last March, the Granite school was damaged by the five-point-seven Magna earthquake. Luckily, no one was at the school because it was the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. That building was closed down due to the damage, and a new one is in the works.