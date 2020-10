Beehive Blitz – Week 10

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) - The Unified Police Department and SWAT Team responded to an incident that led them to Midvale Wednesday night.

According to Detective Kevin Mallory of the Unified Police Department, around 7 p.m., Millcreek Officers received a call from a police department in Oklahoma who let Millcreek officers know that a man on the phone reportedly killed two officers. The call came from a phone number with an 801 area code. The suspect also called the Draper Police Department saying that he was going to kill more officers.