Beehive Blitz – First Round Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – There are two unsung points of human compassion that have been significant throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Not only are these heroes situated where they're needed most, but they're also who you may least expect: the contact tracer and the community health worker.

When people become sick, it's terrifying. They're immediately faced with the very real question of life and death. When they test positive, they are instructed to isolate. Sometimes people end up in the hospital where they are alone, without human warmth like before the start of COVID-19—distance and separation necessary for everyone's safety.