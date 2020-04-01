Bear River Health Department order to help support the Governor’s Directives

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to help support the Governor’s Directive, the Bear River Health Department, BRHD has issued a health order to residents.

According to officials, effective immediately, all retail and service-oriented businesses that remain open are required to implement social distancing measures and exclude symptomatic workers from working. Social distancing should be at least 6-feet between customers inside the establishment, officials add.

The Bear River Health Department released the following specifics of the order:



• Gathering Places: All museums, gyms, exercise studios, spas, fitness centers, health clubs, indoor

recreation facilities, and all entertainment venues, including without limitation music performance

venues, live stage performances, and lectures, shall be closed to members, guests, patrons and the

general public.

• Surgical Centers: Surgical centers that are not located within a hospital shall be closed to preserve

valuable and scarce Personal Protective Equipment

• Hair and Nail Salons; Tanning Salons; Body Art Studios: Efforts to protect the public such as hand

washing, social distancing and sanitization will be required by the order.

• Physical Therapy Clinics and Services & Child Day Care Centers: Again, efforts to protect the public are outlined

In response to this order, a Joint Information Center has been initiated to assure communication is

disseminated in a timely manner to our community.