Bear euthanized after attacking boy in Hobble Creek Canyon

Keeping your campsite clean and not leaving food out are two keys to staying safe in black bear country.

HOBBLE CREEK CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News)- A bear has been euthanized after wildlife officials say it broke into a tent and scratched a boy on his back.

It happened in on a private property campsite in the left fork of Hobble Creek Canyon. Tuesday morning.

Around 11 a.m. wildlife officials confirmed the bear had been located and euthanized.

“The bear exhibited a lack of fear toward people,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Faith Heaton Jolley stated in a press release.

Jolley said the boy is expected to be okay.

DWR officials and the U.S. Forest Service have placed notifications at campgrounds in the area.

