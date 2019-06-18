Bear euthanized after attacking boy in Hobble Creek Canyon

HOBBLE CREEK CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News)- A bear has been euthanized after wildlife officials say it broke into a tent and scratched a boy on his back.
It happened in on a private property campsite in the left fork of Hobble Creek Canyon. Tuesday morning.
Around 11 a.m. wildlife officials confirmed the bear had been located and euthanized.
“The bear exhibited a lack of fear toward people,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Faith Heaton Jolley stated in a press release.
Jolley said the boy is expected to be okay.
DWR officials and the U.S. Forest Service have placed notifications at campgrounds in the area.