Bear disrupts traffic in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News)- A portion of State Street was shut down Wednesday morning as crews worked to remove a bear from a tree.

Dispatchers said the animal was seen wandering around and eventually climbed a tree right in front of the police department.

After about 40 minutes, wildlife officials were able to tranquilize the bear and remove it from the area.

The right lanes were closed northbound on State at Center Street, but were opened shortly after the incident.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

