Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer transferring to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – One day after the 2020 season ended, the Utes football program landed not one, but two potential starting quarterbacks.

Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer announced on Sunday that he is transferring to Utah, and did Texas transfer Ja’Quinden Jackson.

Brewer, a three-year starter for the Bears, is a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play immediately. He announced news of his commitment in a Twitter post.

Brewer brings four years of Big 12 Conference experience to the Utes. He has thrown for 9,700 yards, second all-time at Baylor, and 65 touchdowns with the Bears.

This past season, Brewer threw for 1,958 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions, as Baylor went 2-7.

Brewer will have one year of eligibility remaining at Utah.

The Utes also landed 4-star recruit Jackson, who committed to play for Texas, but did not see any action for the Longhorns this season as he was rehabbing a knee injury suffered during his senior year at Duncanville High School.

Jackson, a true freshman who was ranked the No. 34 recruit in the 2020 ESPN 300, will have all four years of eligibility at Utah.

Jackson entered the transfer portal on Dec. 15. Since the NCAA gave all players a free eligibility year this fall because of circumstances stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson will have all of his eligibility remaining. He also will be able to compete immediately, thanks to a blanket waiver approved by the Division I council last week, allowing transfer athletes in all sports to play immediately.

Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback from Duncanville, Texas, was the second-highest ranked prospect in the Longhorns’ 2020 recruiting class.

The Utes, who finished their season on Saturday with a 45-28 win over Washington State, had two senior quarterbacks this season, Jake Bentley and Drew Lisk. They also have sophomore QB Cameron Rising, who previously transferred to Utah from Texas.

Rising started the season opener before suffering an injury.

Utah also recently signed signal-caller Peter Costelli, a four-star prospect from Mission Viejo, California, who was ranked the No. 194 recruit in the 2021 ESPN 300.