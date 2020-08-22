Bank robber on the loose in Salt Lake County

MURRAY- (ABC4 News)- Murray Police officers are searching for a masked man caught on surveillance video robbing a bank and they need your help in tracking down the bold bank robber.

Investigators say the suspect has robbed two banks this week. The suspect carried out his latest robbery Friday morning at a Zions Bank in Murray.

The bank robbing suspect was clad in all black, sported a black Monster energy drink hat with a blue logo and covered his face with a black paisley print bandana.

If you know the identity of the suspect in the photos please contact the Murray Police Department at 801-840-4000, case number 20C015336.