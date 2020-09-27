Ballot measure seeks to remove slavery references from state constitution

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – References to slavery still exist in the Utah Constitution, but voters have a chance to change that in November.

A bill to put Amendment C on the ballot passed the legislature unanimously and was signed by Governor Gary Herbert.

Now, the Utah Coalition to Abolish Slavery has kicked off an education campaign to help voters learn what it’s all about.

Fances James and Jenny Magana are part of the coalition, the join us this week on Inside Utah Politics to go in-depth on the issue.