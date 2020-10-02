Ballet West makes policy changes in effort to be ‘more welcoming to dancers of color’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Ballet West is making policy changes to allow for greater equity for dancers of color.

Thursday, Ballet West announced updates to protocols that guide dancers’ costuming, make-up, pointe shoes, and other aspects of performance in order to make the studio and stage more welcoming to dancers of color.

According to Ballet West, a three-month audit of policies and procedures was conducted by Artistic Director Adam Sklute. The audit was conducted in coordination with dancers, costumes, make-up, and wardrobe. Staff revealed several impediments for dancers of color that created unfair challenges, inequitable preparation time, and inadequate representation, Ballet West says.

Some of the following changes include:

Eliminating historic ‘paling’ body make-up for women in such roles as Swan Lake and Giselle

Not allowing make-up that attempts to indicate a race or ethnicity, other than the dancer’s own.

Tights and shoe straps will be supplied by the Company to artists to more accurately match individual skin tones.

The Company will dye pointe shoes and paint canvas flat shoes to match the skin tone of the dancer.

“I believe a more diverse and inclusive organization is a stronger Ballet West,” said Artistic Director Adam Sklute. “It is time we hold a mirror to ourselves and examine how our art form–and how Ballet West–can do better in dismantling systems that do not foster equity and to institutionalize structures that do.”