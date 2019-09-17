Babysitter sent to prison for severely injuring 1 year old

UPDATE (ABC4 News) – Kelsey Autumn Briceno, a woman convicted of severely abusing a 1-year-old at her Magna home in November has been sent to prison.

According to court documents, Briceno was sentenced to not more than 5 years at the Utah State Prison. Her release date will be determined after a hearing with the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole set at a later date.

———-ORIGINAL STORY————–

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 news) – A 27-year-old woman was charged with child abuse after police say she caused serious injuries to a 1-year-old she was babysitting in November.

Kelsey Autumn Briceno was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with one second-degree felony child abuse after police said they were dispatched to Kelsey’s home on November 28 of a 1-year-old who had fallen down the stairs.

The child was transported to Primary Children’s Medical Center where doctors said the child’s injuries were not consistent with a fall down the stairs.

The child had epidural and subdural brain hemorrhages to the left side of his head and a portion of his skull had to be removed to relieve the swelling. Doctors said if the child survives the injuries, it is possible his brain will not function as it would have prior to the injury.

During an interview with police Briceno admitted the child had not actually fallen down the stairs but that she made up the story because she was scared.

Briceno said she was upstairs with the child’s sister helping her in the bathroom as the child was screaming and crying on the first level in the living room. Briceno admitted she was very frustrated with the child and she picked him up to try to console him but that did not help. She said she shook the child a few times out of frustration.

Briceno told police she decided to try to put him down in his playpen and as she did that he wiggled out of her arms and hit his head on the wall.

She noticed immediately as she laid him in his playpen the child was not responding.

A warrant for her arrest was not issued and Briceno has not arrested. Her first scheduled court appearance is March 12.

Briceno does not appear to have any criminal history.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.