Babysitter arrested for sexually abusing 4-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a 4-year-old boy came forward about being sexually abused.

According to arresting documents, Osama Alamri was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on three first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

The victim came forward and told authorities Alamri is his babysitter and when he was in his care he would do things to him sexually.

The boy described the assaults in detail which he said happened on three different occasions.

Alamri does not have any criminal history in Utah.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

