Baby in serious condition after near drowning at Midvale motel

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 9- month old baby girl was taken to the hospital after she nearly drowned at a motel in Midvale Friday night.

According to Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen, dispatch received a call around 7 p.m. of a possible drowning at Staybridge Suites, located at 747 W. Blue Vista Lane.

Hansen said the baby had been in a bathtub inside one of the rooms when the incident occurred.

When responding officers arrived, Hansen said they were able to perform CPR and get the baby breathing again.

The baby was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital where she is reported to be in serious condition.

Any updates will be provided if they become available.

