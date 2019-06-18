Baby falls out of 3rd floor apartment window in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- A baby fell out of a 3rd story window Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It happened at the Haven Pointe Apartments located at 2265 South 1100 West.

According to Lt. Cortney Ryan of Weber County Sheriff’s Office the fall was about 19 feet.

Lt. Ryan said the almost two-year-old was on a bed that sits near a window. When his mother stepped out of the room, the child pushed on the screen and fell to the ground below.

He was conscious and breathing when crews arrived. Lt. Ryan said there are no signs of major injuries. Fire officials say he fell onto grass.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

