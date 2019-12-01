Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Avalanche warning issued

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

The Utah Avalanche center has issued a warning through 6am Monday for the central and southern Wasatch range, including the western Uintas.

After a week of storms, the avalanche danger is high.

The warning states, “Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Human triggered and natural avalanches are likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Avalanches can be triggered from a distance or from beneath steep slopes.

The winter season is now on us, stay safe in Utah’s mountains.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

UDOT Snow Plows Keeping Roads Clear

Thumbnail for the video titled "UDOT Snow Plows Keeping Roads Clear"

Keep your valuables out of sight: Police offer tips to deter car thieves (5 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep your valuables out of sight: Police offer tips to deter car thieves (5 p.m.)"

Priority Ambulance bringing family members home for the holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Priority Ambulance bringing family members home for the holidays"

PETA protests "canada Goose" Jackets at Nordstrom

Thumbnail for the video titled "PETA protests "canada Goose" Jackets at Nordstrom"

ABC4 Exclusive Video: Missing and endangered man found safe thanks to alert news viewer

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC4 Exclusive Video: Missing and endangered man found safe thanks to alert news viewer"

Black Friday: crowds not as wild and the parking lots not as congested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday: crowds not as wild and the parking lots not as congested"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories