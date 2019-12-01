Avalanche warning issued

The Utah Avalanche center has issued a warning through 6am Monday for the central and southern Wasatch range, including the western Uintas.
After a week of storms, the avalanche danger is high.
The warning states, “Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Human triggered and natural avalanches are likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Avalanches can be triggered from a distance or from beneath steep slopes.
The winter season is now on us, stay safe in Utah’s mountains.
