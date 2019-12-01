Avalanche warning issued

The Utah Avalanche center has issued a warning through 6am Monday for the central and southern Wasatch range, including the western Uintas.

After a week of storms, the avalanche danger is high.

The warning states, “Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Human triggered and natural avalanches are likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Avalanches can be triggered from a distance or from beneath steep slopes.

The Utah Avalanche Center has issued a high avalanche warning until Monday 12/2 at 6 am. With all the new snow you may want to go out and enjoy it. Be aware that the snow is so unstable right now that you could trigger a slide on the slope above you even if you are on flat ground pic.twitter.com/L9Alq3l8z1 — ProvoFireRescue (@provofire) December 1, 2019

The winter season is now on us, stay safe in Utah’s mountains.