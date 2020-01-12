Avalanche danger high in Logan area mountain

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Utah Avalanche Center has issued an Avalanche Watch for the mountains in the Logan area.

This includes the northern Wasatch Mountains and Bear River Range. The watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials say both human triggered and natural avalanches are likely and conditions will get worse throughout the day.

” Very dangerous conditions will become more widespread tonight [Sunday], with large, fast moving, and long running natural avalanches quite possible,” a tweet from the Utah Avalanche Center in Logan stated.

If you’re going to be in the area be sure to evaluate the snow and terrain carefully. Avalanche officials say stay off and out from under steep wind drifted slopes.

There have been three avalanches in the area recently.

On Friday, officials at the UAC say a rider triggered and rode out of an avalanche on a south-facing slope in Boss Canyon in Franklin Basin near the state line.

Days before that, on Tuesday, another rider triggered a 2′ deep and 100′ wide avalanche on an east-facing slope near White Pine Creek.

Luckily in both cases, no one was injured or caught.

A close call occurred Saturday (1-4-2020) when a rider was caught, carried, and partially buried at about 9000′ on an east facing slope above Hidden Lake in Gibson Basin, a couple miles north of the state line out of Beaver Creek Canyon. The avalanche of wind drifted snow was about 2′ deep and around 150′ wide. (Utah Avalanche Center)

It was a different story last Saturday when a rider was caught, carried, and partially buried in an avalanche on an east-facing slope above Hidden Lake in Gibson Basin, a couple miles north of the state line out of Beaver Creek Canyon.

People are being advised to stay out of the backcountry this weekend, but if you do enter be sure to avoid avalanche terrain.

