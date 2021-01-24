Avalance at Sundance Ski Resort buries 21-year-old skier

According to a spokesperson for Sundance Resort, they received significant new snowfall in the last 24 hours. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 21-year old local man was skiing with two other skiers.

The man’s ski came off and the ski slid under a rope into clearly marked and closed off terrain. Once the skier was in the roped off area, an avalanche, came down around the skier and buried him up to his neck.

The other skiers he was with notified ski patrol, who arrived on the scene and assisted the skier out of the snow.

While it did not appear the man was seriously injured, he was transported to a local hospital for further medical review.