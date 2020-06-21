Auto-pedestrian crash in Orem leaves pedestrian in serious condition

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – An auto-pedestrian crash occurred Sunday morning in Orem leaving one in serious condition.
The incident happened on I-15 at milepost 271 near Orem Center Street. Northbound traffic on I-15 was closed for about two and a half hours Sunday morning. All lanes are now reopened to all traffic.
The injured pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital via medical helicopter where he remains in serious condition.
