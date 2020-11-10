Woman struck and killed by truck while walking down I-15 in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian incident early Tuesday morning.

According to UHP Sgt. Nick Street, a man from Arizona was driving a Ford F-250 just before 2:30 a.m. on northbound on I-15 at MM 319 near Parrish Lane in Centerville when he struck a woman who was walking in the middle of the freeway.

Street said there is little to no light in the area and right now the reason the woman was on the freeway is still under investigation.

The freeway was shut down for several hours but as of 6 a.m. has reopened.

This is a developing story. More information will posted once it becomes available.