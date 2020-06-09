SALEM, Idaho (ABC4 News/East Idaho News) – Major developments in the high-profile case of two missing Idaho children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. The Rexburg Police Department confirmed Chad Daybell has been booked into the Fremont County Jail and human remains have been found on his property.

Tuesday morning, the Rexburg Police Department executed a sealed search warrant at Chad Daybell’s house located near 200 North 1900 East in Salem, Idaho around 7 a.m. Officials declined to disclose what they were searching for to avoid ‘compromising the integrity of the investigation.’

A short time later, witnesses told ABC4 News content partner, East Idaho News that they saw police pull Chad Daybell over in his SUV about a mile from his house, handcuff him, and put him in a police car. Rexburg PD later confirmed Daybell has been taken into custody with charges pending. He has been booked in the Fremont County Jail

Shortly before 2 p.m., investigators announced they had located human remains on Daybell’s property. The remains have not been unidentified and at this time, it is unknown if the remains belong to one person or more. Rexburg Police Department is expected to release more details during a press conference scheduled for 7:30 p.m.











This is not the first time a major search has been performed at Daybell’s home. Back in January, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office removed 43 items during a multi-agency raid on Friday. The items included computers, cell phones, journals, and documents.

The house is also where Daybell’s last wife, Tammy died back in October from what was originally believed to be natural causes. But investigators then ruled the death suspicious and exhumed her body from where it was buried in Springville, UT. The medical examiner has still not released the results of her autopsy.

In the meantime, Lori Daybell remains behind bars at the Madison County Jail, unable to post her bail of $1 million. Her next court date is scheduled for July.

