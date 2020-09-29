21-year-old injured after collision with TRAX train in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 21-year-old woman was injured after a collision with a TRAX train in Salt Lake City Tuesday morning.
Police say the crash happened at 600 South and Main Street just before 9 a.m. when witnesses said the woman ran a red light and hit the train.
#TRAX Alert 9:30 AM: Green Line will not be servicing stations between 900 S and Arena due to an incident. Expect significant delays at this time.
Appears to be reported injuries, however the condition of those involved is not currently known.
