Authorities respond to small plane crash near Cedar City, two people killed

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Authorities responded to a small plane crash near Cedar City Sunday morning.

Iron County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash, which occurred around 8:30 a.m., as seen in this photo provided by Cedar City news where the plane hit a tower near I-15.

Authorities investigate plane crash in Cedar City. Photo: Cedar City/St. George news

The two people on board were killed.

*Developing* ABC4 will continue to update as information becomes available.