Authorities respond to small plane crash near Cedar City, two people killed

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Cedar City/St. George news

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Authorities responded to a small plane crash near Cedar City Sunday morning.

Iron County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash, which occurred around 8:30 a.m., as seen in this photo provided by Cedar City news where the plane hit a tower near I-15.

Authorities investigate plane crash in Cedar City. Photo: Cedar City/St. George news

The two people on board were killed.

*Developing* ABC4 will continue to update as information becomes available.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story