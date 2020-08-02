Authorities respond to small plane crash near Cedar City, two people killed

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Authorities responded to a small plane crash near Cedar City Sunday morning.
Iron County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash, which occurred around 8:30 a.m., as seen in this photo provided by Cedar City news where the plane hit a tower near I-15.
The two people on board were killed.
*Developing* ABC4 will continue to update as information becomes available.
