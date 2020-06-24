Authorities responding to plane crash in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Authorities are responding to an apparant plane crash in Weber County Wednesday afternoon.
According to Weber County Sheriff’s, a plane went down near 3230 North Highway 162 in Eden just around noon.
Early reports indicated that the pilot was up and walking around, but any reports of injuries, or if there were other passengers, have not yet been releasesd.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.
