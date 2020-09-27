Authorities asking for help after horse shot and killed in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is asking for the public’s help after a horse was shot in Millard County last week.

In a post on the Janes Peak Farm Facebook, they expressed their condolences to the mare’s owners and said the horse was shot on the north end of Oak City.

The post further stated there has been a “spate of horse shootings in Millard, Juab, and Tooele counties over the summer.”

According to a post on the UDAF, there has been a rise in animal shootings over the past few months.

The UDAF is asking for anyone with information about the shootings to contact either the local sheriff or UDAF Animal Industry division @ 801-982-2200.