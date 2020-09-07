ATV rollover traps juvenile in a Box Elder County canal

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An ATV with two juveniles rolled over into a canal in Box Elder County Monday morning. One girl and one boy were riding on the ATV when it rolled. The girl was able to get out of the ATV but the boy was stuck inside as the ATV floated in the canal.

According to authorities, the girl walked for ‘some long time’ and came across authorities and informed them of what had happened. When she reached authorities, she could not remember the exact location of the crash because she forgot as she had been walking so long.

Deputies were able to soon locate the boy Monday afternoon. Authorities report that everyone involved in the rollover is in okay condition.

The site of the crash is near 1500 North 6000 West in Box Elder County.