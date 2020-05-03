ATV accident leaves one man in critical condition

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man in his 40’s is left in critical condition Sunday morning after an ATV crash.

It happened on Five-Mile pass in Tooele county, an area quite popular for ATV riders.

The man who has yet to be identified was a driving a 4-wheeler and was not wearing a helmet. The man hit uneven ground and crashed leaving serious injuries to his face and head.

Tooele County officials say due to the rural location of the crash and the nature of the man’s injuries he was flown by Air Med to the hospital.

