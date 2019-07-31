Newsfore Opt-In Form

Attorney to seek death penalty against accused killer of Eureka teens

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News)- The death penalty will be sought against the man accused of killing two Eureka teens in December 2017.

Utah County Attorney David O. Leavitt made the announcement Wednesday.

Jerrod Baum is accused of killing Riley Powell and Breezy Otteson and dumping their bodies in a mine shaft.

Leavitt said he will allow the jury to make the decision.

A pre-trial is scheduled for August 12th.

