Attorney General Reyes urges President Trump to support the National Child ID Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, along with a coalition of other states, is asking for the administration to make funding available to support the National Child ID Program.



The legislation would allow each state to request funding to purchase kits for their Kindergarten through 6th-grade children, allowing parents and law enforcement to better protect their children from exploitation, abduction, and human trafficking.

Each kit costs $1.76 per child. The cost of protecting approximately 30 million K-6 students across America is just below $52 million.

“Statistics show that more than 800,000 children go missing each year including runaways and those abducted,” said Attorney General Reyes. “That is one child gone every 40 seconds. And we are seeing those statistics rise along with child sexual abuse, exploitation and human trafficking.”



“[Mr. President,] You recently met with our friend and NFL Hall of Fame Player Mike Singletary to discuss a program he and many other Collegiate and NFL Coaches champion called the National Child ID Program. We also support this effort as we fight daily to protect children in our role as state Attorneys General.”

The Child ID Kit allows parents to collect specific information by easily recording the physical characteristics, fingerprints, and DNA of their child on identification cards. If ever needed, the Child ID Kit will give authorities vital information to assist their efforts to locate a missing child.



COVID-19 has made children more vulnerable to be groomed and exploited by predators, according to a press release issued by Utah Attorney General’s Office.

The threat of our kids becoming victims is more immediate and grave than ever. Every time we receive an amber alert for a missing one-year-old, it illustrates the critical need for this program.



Utah Attorney General Reyes is joined in this appeal to the President by Attorneys General in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and West Virginia.

A copy of the letter can be viewed here.