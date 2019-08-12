Assistant band teacher charged for having over 100 nude photos of local teen girls

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Pleasant Grove High School assistant band teacher is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail charged with 20 felonies related to obtaining nude photos of local teen girls.

According to a probable cause statement, police were assigned to a case on July 20 regarding 23-year-old Luis Mendez-Gamino who had allegedly solicited nude photographs from a 17-year-old female.

Police said it was reported that Mendez offered to pay the girl $20 to $25 per nude photograph as he has in the past with other girls and said that he would potentially pay her $400 or more, documents state.

Detectives said the solicitation occurred via Instagram between Mendez’s account and the teen. The teen captured screenshots of the conversation in which Mendez solicited the nude photographs and provided them to police.

In one conversation Mendez refers to himself as a “Sugar Daddy”. He later tells the teen to tell him if she knows anyone who would sell him nude photographs of themselves after she refused to send him nude photographs of herself.

Mendez also tells the teen to keep the conversation a secret.

Mendez was a temporary employee of the Pleasant Grove High School as an assistant band teacher.

On August 7, detectives made contact with Mendez and he was transported to the Pleasant Grove Police Department for questioning.

During the interview, Mendez admitted to offering the teen money in exchange for nude photographs. He also confessed to being in possession of nude photographs and videos of over five other females that are 17-years-old or younger.

A search of Mendez’s phone was conducted where detectives discovered more than 100 images and/or videos containing child pornography. Detectives said the images were of multiple child victims Mendez has immediate access to and knows where they live.

Mendez was booked into jail on 100 counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and is being held without bail while protective orders are being issued and detectives can interview all of the child-victims.

On Monday, the Utah County District Attorney filed 20 of those charges in Utah’s 4th District Court. Additional charges could still be filed.

Additionally, Mendez has an immigration hold on file at the Utah County Jail.

Internet Crimes Against Children:



Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

What others are clicking on: