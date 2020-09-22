As some areas of Utah get tighter COVID restrictions, Rich County moves to green level of restriction

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert, Dr. Angela Dunn and other state leaders addressed the public Tuesday afternoon to discuss the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

While places such as Orem and Provo got bumped back to the orange phase of coronavirus restrictions, Rich County got the go-ahead to move to the green-colored phase meaning there will be a minimal amount of coronavirus restrictions in the county.

Rich County will be the 14th county in the state to be moved to the green phase of restrictions.

The other counties in the state in the green phase are: Beaver, Box Elder, Carbon, Daggett, Duchesne, Emery, Garfield, Kane, Millard, Piute, Sevier, Uintah, and Wayne Counties.

Rich’s move to the green phase will go into effect on Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m.