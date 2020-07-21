As researchers continue to work toward a COVID-19 vaccine, will Utahns take it when one is available?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Researchers around the world are developing more than 100 COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization reports – and 23 of them are in clinical trials.

While no vaccine has been approved to fight against COVID-19, the medical journal, Lancet, reports Monday that early results from studies done by Oxford University and CanSino Biologics show promising signs of immunity and no serious side effects.

The two separate trials conducted in healthy volunteers produced “neutralizing” antibodies in 90% of the Oxford participants, and 85% in the Chinese one.

While researchers suggest their vaccines could be effective, they say questions remain as to how long the response will last and its impact on older populations.

As the race toward an effective vaccine continues, we asked ABC4 News viewers if they will get a COVID-19 vaccine when one is ready.

“I don’t think the vaccine is particularly for me, I think it’s really for my extended family,” said Dylan Carter. “Cause I couldn’t bear the thought of me getting it, getting over it and then passing it along to my grandparents.”

“With this, they’re just trying to get it out, so they can help people, which I get. It’s just with, having the risks in our family, I just don’t want to risk my daughter having a reaction to it,” said Stephanie Gunderson. “We’re just going to wait.”

“I’m a young, healthy adult,” said David Dean, “and for the sake of my parents who are elderly, and neighbors, people I may come in contact with – that are medically fragile and are not able to get that vaccine – if I can get it and help create herd immunity, then that’s what I’m gonna do.”

In an abc4.com poll, we’re asking viewers if they’ll get a vaccine or not. And with more than 500 responses, 65% say yes, they’ll get a vaccine, and 35% say they will not.

Hailey Hendricks Hailey graduated from Utah State University in broadcast journalism. She was nominated for a student Emmy and also won a Society of Professional Journalist (SPJ) award for her work on the show ‘Cache Rendezvous.’ She was also nominated for an SPJ on suicide prevention.

What others are clicking on: