As more vaccines roll out, it requires more helping hands and locations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Vaccine production is anticipated to ramp up in the Beehive State. But more shots requires more helping hands and locations.

The Utah Department of Health announced its partnership with Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah Health and Nomi Health.

“It’s critically important for us to be able to get these partners on-board so we can continue to get through our vaccine and immunize as many Utahns as possible,” said health department spokesperson Tom Hudachko.

These major networks will add 14 mass vaccination sites as the state plans to receive more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“We want to focus on our most at-risk communities and our most at-risk patients,” said Dr. Richard Orlandi with U of U Health.

“Nomi Health is pleased to support the vaccination program that will allow us to get back to being with each other and into our communities,” said Nomi Health Dr. June Steely.

“Every person vaccinated gives us one more step closer to our goal of herd immunity,” said Intermountain Healthcare Dr. Kristin Dascomb.

Vaccines are distributed weekly to each state and Hudachko said the number of doses are determined by the United States’ total adult population.

“Utah ends up receiving each week about .84% of the total doses available nationally,” he said. “Why that’s going up next week is because especially Pfizer and Moderna are really ramping up their production.”

From there, states distribute them to local health departments and now to three new partners.

“If Salt Lake County has approximately 35 percent of statewide population, Salt Lake County Health Department gets about 35 percent of vaccine anticipated to come the next week,” said Hudachko.

The state’s local health departments can administer about 122,000 doses per week, according to Hudachko. That number is anticipated to drastically increase in the weeks ahead.

“The indications are for next week, we could see the first doses of Moderna double, and our first doses of Pfizer could more than double,” he said.

For those eligible for the vaccine, each of these healthcare networks are now offering appointments. Signups can be done through coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccines.

Locations are as follows:

Intermountain Healthcare

Logan Regional Hospital: 500 E. 1400 North

McKay-Dee Hospital: 4401 S. Harrison Blvd., Ogden

Park City Hospital: 900 Round Valley Drive

Riverton Hospital: 3741 W. 12600 South

St. George Regional Medical Center: 1380 E. Medical Center Drive

The Orthopedic Speciality Hospital: 5848 S. 300 East, Murray

Utah Valley Hospital: 1034 N. 500 West, Provo

University of Utah

University of Utah Hospital: 50 N. Medical Drive, Salt Lake City

Redwood Health Center: 1525 W. 2100 South, Salt Lake City

Dr. Richard Orlandi said the U plans to expand their locations to health centers in Farmington, South Jordan and Sugar House next week.

Nomi Health