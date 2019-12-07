As inversion continues, Utahns report polluting neighbors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Reports are up this year for Utah’s Smoking Vehicle Hotline, as residents complain about vehicles contributing to Utah’s inversion.

“We do get reports from residents every single day,” said Nicholas Rupp with the Salt Lake County Health Department.

He notes the air pollution most harmful to humans comes from motor vehicles.

Last year, he says, the health department received 698 reports of smoking vehicles.

So far this year, they’ve already received nearly 1,000 reports.

“If you see people out who are driving a vehicle inefficiently, if it’s smoking a ton, it’s got black dark gross smoke coming out, you can approach that person if you’re comfortable. Or you can report them to UtahSmokingVehicles.com,” said Rupp.

It’s something Travis Grossen says he’s done roughly 12 times in the last three years.

“I want my kids to breathe good clean air,” said Grossen.

“I had three people from my team today who were sick just because they spent a little time outside just breathing air. And that’s ridiculous,” he added.

Violators can be reported at UtahSmokingVehicles.com or 385-GOT-SMOG.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: