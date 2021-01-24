As COVID-19 vaccinations grow, Governor Cox reacts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As vaccines continue to roll out, Governor Spencer Cox issues a statement, Sunday.

On January 24, Utah’s new Governor shares his thoughts on the state’s current vaccine distribution plan.

“Thanks to our partners — especially local health departments — Utah has administered 100% of the first doses we received seven days ago and we anticipate the same will be true for this week. Our first priority remains ensuring we administer every dose we receive as quickly as we can,” Cox shares.

On January 8, Spencer Cox addressed the state about the ongoing coronavirus vaccine rollout during his first press conference as governor. He said he is looking forward to a “bright and happy new year” with vaccine distribution in place.

During the briefing, Gov. Cox also announced an executive order addressing statewide vaccination distribution. The order describes vaccine eligibility and vaccine provider requirements, including not administering the vaccine to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within 90 days, administering each COVID-19 vaccine within seven days of receiving the vaccine; and reporting data each day by 6:59 a.m.

“Utah is now ranked ninth-best in the nation for administering the doses that have been delivered in the state, according to a New York Times analysis. The state will continue to be open and transparent about our progress,” the governor concludes.