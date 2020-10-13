As COVID-19 restrictions change, more counties to require masks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert held his weekly COVID-19 press conference Tuesday afternoon where he announced some major changes to the state’s COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.

Utah will now follow a new COVID-19 transmission index where metrics will determine where each Utah county will fall under three metrics: high, moderate, and low. The Transmission Index calculates the level of COVID-19 transmission in each county by analyzing three data points – percent positivity of tests, cases per 100,000, and hospital capacity.

Masks will be required in all counties in the High Transmission Area. Gov. Herbert also announced Tuesday that for the next two weeks (thru Oct. 29), that people in the Moderate Transmission Areas will also be required to wear a mask.

Masks are required if you live in a High Transmission Area. For the next two weeks, the Department of Health is also directing they be worn in Moderate Transmission Areas. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) October 13, 2020

High Transmission Areas/Counties that now require people to wear a face mask:

Cache

Garfield

Juab

Salt Lake

Utah

Wasatch

Moderate Transmission Areas/Counties that now require people to wear a face mask thru Oct. 29: