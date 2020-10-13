As COVID-19 restrictions change, more counties to require masks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert held his weekly COVID-19 press conference Tuesday afternoon where he announced some major changes to the state’s COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.
Utah will now follow a new COVID-19 transmission index where metrics will determine where each Utah county will fall under three metrics: high, moderate, and low. The Transmission Index calculates the level of COVID-19 transmission in each county by analyzing three data points – percent positivity of tests, cases per 100,000, and hospital capacity.
Masks will be required in all counties in the High Transmission Area. Gov. Herbert also announced Tuesday that for the next two weeks (thru Oct. 29), that people in the Moderate Transmission Areas will also be required to wear a mask.
High Transmission Areas/Counties that now require people to wear a face mask:
- Cache
- Garfield
- Juab
- Salt Lake
- Utah
- Wasatch
Moderate Transmission Areas/Counties that now require people to wear a face mask thru Oct. 29:
- Box Elder
- Carbon
- Davis
- Grand
- Iron
- Millard
- Morgan
- San Juan
- Sanpete
- Sevier
- Summit
- Tooele
- Uintah
- Washington
- Weber