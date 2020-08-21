ARUP and U of U Health will offer COVID-19 Saliva Test

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Utahns getting a COVID-19 test may not have to have a swab shoved up their nose anymore. The University of Utah Health and ARUP Labs teamed up to offer a new COVID-19 Saliva Test.

To get this COVID-19 Test to work, doctors say to twist the cap off, spit saliva up to the line, and put the cap back on before giving it back to the collector.

COVID-19 Saliva Tests from ARUP and U of U Health

“Saliva looks to be just as effective as the standard deep nasal swab,” said Dr. Kimberly Hansen with U of U Health and ARUP.

350 patients at the Redwood Health Center took 1000 saliva samples for a case study.

Doctors say when comparing the nasal swab to the saliva tests, they matched 93 percent of the time when done by a professional.

“The folks at Redwood clearly showed that this can be done in an amount of time that is amendable for testing center or a walk-in clinic setting,” said Dr. Hansen.

The new Saliva test offered by ARUP and the University of Utah Health is expected to make testing safer for sample collectors and should be available sometime in September.